Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 27,056 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,056 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 65.8% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period.

VV traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.19. 234,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,374. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.69. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $100.90 and a 1-year high of $162.94.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

