Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 63.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,246 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 16,825 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $8,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 1,513.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 79.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 577.9% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,919,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 844 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $149,615.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,828.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,280 shares of company stock valued at $14,799,396. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $7.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.49. The company had a trading volume of 18,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,874. Splunk Inc has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $220.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.48. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.41 and a beta of 1.61.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPLK shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Splunk from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Splunk from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.94.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

