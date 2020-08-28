Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Ryanair worth $8,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 52,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 33,738 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ryanair by 21.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 15,821 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the second quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the first quarter valued at $212,000. 43.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RYAAY stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.40. 608,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,439. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $96.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.55.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.21. Ryanair had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $137.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ryanair from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

