Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 1,789 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $8,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 4.7% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Align Technology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its position in Align Technology by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Align Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALGN. TheStreet lowered shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $258.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Align Technology from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BofA Securities cut Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.00.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.37, for a total transaction of $3,043,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,398 shares in the company, valued at $30,253,769.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $480,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,692 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,550 shares of company stock worth $16,160,810. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $304.44. 2,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,141. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.61. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $326.36.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Align Technology had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 81.50%. The business had revenue of $352.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

