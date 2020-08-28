Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 77,743 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $8,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 55.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 166.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. TD Securities lowered Motorola Solutions to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.08.

Shares of MSI stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,418,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,727. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.63. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $120.77 and a 52-week high of $187.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.50.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.69% and a net margin of 11.03%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

