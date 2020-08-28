Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.11% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 653.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,192. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $106.07 and a 1-year high of $182.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.