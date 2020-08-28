Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $8,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 547,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,796,000 after buying an additional 27,275 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Clorox by 2.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $256.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.93.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total transaction of $5,104,919.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,026.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $2,365,559.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,004.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,043 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.69. 1,301,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,187. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $144.12 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.28.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

