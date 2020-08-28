Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,883 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 15.6% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 3,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on D shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

Shares of D traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.49. The stock had a trading volume of 15,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,690. The company has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.90. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

