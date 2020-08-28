Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $9.09 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 34.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 133,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,618 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,349,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,516 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,126,000 after buying an additional 8,916,236 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after buying an additional 101,856 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,912,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,890,000 after buying an additional 1,170,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,969,000 after buying an additional 58,471 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $74.51 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.91 and a 200-day moving average of $67.07.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

