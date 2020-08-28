Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $8.18 Million Stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $8,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 108.8% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 265.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

In other news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $288,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,405,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 3,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,074,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,625 shares of company stock worth $1,188,535 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NXST traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.39. The stock had a trading volume of 406,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,642. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.78. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $133.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $914.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.25 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 9.65%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

