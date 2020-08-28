Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $8.17 Million Stock Holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,638 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,622 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Hess worth $8,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hess by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hess by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Hess by 0.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 52,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 9.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,716,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.40. Hess Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.09. Hess had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 58.62%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $253,418.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $1,007,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,398 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,619 over the last three months. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hess in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Hess from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hess from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.84.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

