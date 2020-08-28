Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $7.94 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,269 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 112,369 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $7,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 294.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 765 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 771 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 30.4% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 38.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.68.

LVS traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.04. 93,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,954,799. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 114.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.91 million. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 3.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

