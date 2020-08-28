Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $7.89 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,271 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Lincoln National worth $7,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 19,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 23,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on LNC. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

NYSE:LNC traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.01. 1,028,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,804. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 2.25.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.