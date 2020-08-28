Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $7.79 Million Stock Position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $7,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels during the second quarter worth about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Hilton Hotels by 178.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hilton Hotels by 351.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

Shares of NYSE HLT traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.89. The stock had a trading volume of 11,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,099. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.70 and a 200-day moving average of $80.26.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.11 million. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 86.95% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Hilton Hotels from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Hilton Hotels from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Hilton Hotels from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.58.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.