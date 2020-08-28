Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $7.75 Million Position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.09% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $7,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 36.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 6.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $199,204.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,130.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar sold 2,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.24, for a total transaction of $501,460.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,862.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,252 shares of company stock worth $918,315. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.15. 317,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 1-year low of $95.58 and a 1-year high of $221.97.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $682.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.70 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRL. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $130.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.32.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Article: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.