Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,468 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $8,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 282.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 52.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 84.8% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 41.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameren from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ameren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.77.

Shares of NYSE AEE traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.93. 716,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,478. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.18. Ameren Corp has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $87.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

