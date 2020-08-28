Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,160 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $8,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in SYSCO by 9.9% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SYSCO by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in SYSCO by 15.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.30.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,195,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,504. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.08. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. SYSCO’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

