Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $8,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in American Water Works by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,834,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 22.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Cfra decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.23.

NYSE:AWK traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.37. 704,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.24. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $150.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.50.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.88 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.29%. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

In other American Water Works news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $1,258,124.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,950,441.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $697,918.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

