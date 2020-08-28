Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,028 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Sony were worth $7,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Sony by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sony by 259.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony by 41.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sony by 188.6% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNE shares. Macquarie cut shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Sony from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

NYSE:SNE traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.42. 7,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,643. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.66. The firm has a market cap of $99.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.11. Sony Corp has a one year low of $50.94 and a one year high of $84.14.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $18.31 billion for the quarter. Sony had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.00%. Equities analysts predict that Sony Corp will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

