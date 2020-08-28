Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 15,221 Shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 13.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,221 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $9,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 141,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,902,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKI opened at $83.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.86. Black Knight Inc has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $83.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.38 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Black Knight Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Black Knight from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.30.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

