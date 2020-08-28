Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 62,670 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 62,670 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ball were worth $8,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Ball during the second quarter worth about $2,175,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ball by 37.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ball in the second quarter worth $222,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 30.4% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 59,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.64.

BLL traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.34. 1,489,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,620. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.13, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.52. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $82.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

In other news, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $610,532.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,416,996.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,554,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,281. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

