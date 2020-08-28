Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 4,606 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,484,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 405.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 154,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,618,000 after purchasing an additional 124,287 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,397 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.85. The company had a trading volume of 750,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 50,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $9,726,609.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total transaction of $306,891.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,146 shares in the company, valued at $7,926,776.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,891 shares of company stock valued at $14,500,154. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $199.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.76.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

