Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 23,887 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,887 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Copart were worth $8,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Copart by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $103.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,784. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.62. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $104.88.

In other Copart news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $7,672,184.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,304.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 14.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Copart from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

