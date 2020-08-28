Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 219 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $7,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,069,000. AXA boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 191,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 45.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total transaction of $607,770.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,948.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 10,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $945,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,299 shares of company stock valued at $8,516,727 in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.05.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,609. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $99.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.08. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

