Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 1,954 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $7,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 17.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 449,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,636,000 after purchasing an additional 65,446 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 358.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 393,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,709,000 after acquiring an additional 307,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $442,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EL stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.41. 1,018,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,806. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.21.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at $15,773,607. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ronald S. Foundation Lauder sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.61, for a total value of $3,465,760.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,768 shares of company stock worth $15,166,073. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.33.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

