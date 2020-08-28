Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Napco Security Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

NSSC opened at $24.41 on Thursday. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $34.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.61. The company has a market capitalization of $448.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $254,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 250,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,368,091.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 4,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $113,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $737,829 over the last 90 days. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 47.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 111.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.