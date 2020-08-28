Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s stock price fell 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 2,822,905 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 4,693,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Naked Brand Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 175,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 2.45% of Naked Brand Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, manufactures, and markets intimate, apparel, and swimwear products worldwide. The company has a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, including Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport.

