Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myovant Sciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.36.

MYOV stock opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average is $13.65. Myovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $22.07.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.31. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 4,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $81,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,354 shares of company stock worth $107,080 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 73.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 329,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 139,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,243.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 463,570 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 264.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 208,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 151,633 shares during the period. 33.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

