Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Trading Down 5.5%

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.11 and last traded at $14.12. Approximately 1,885,489 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 4,287,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

MUR has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $5.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.03.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $211.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.47%.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $78,350.00. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $25,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,058.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,047 shares of company stock valued at $179,731. 6.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 429,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 87,342 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 263,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 43,047 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 119,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 124,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,298,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,913,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.