Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,529 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 55.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 325.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut Motorola Solutions to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.08.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $569,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $151.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.50. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $120.77 and a 1-year high of $187.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.69% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

