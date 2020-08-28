Morgan Stanley Raises Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target to $75.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $48.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

GTLS stock opened at $66.97 on Wednesday. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $77.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 1.89.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.61 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 328.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 618,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,013,000 after purchasing an additional 474,646 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,463,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,407,000 after acquiring an additional 362,908 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 2,735.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 325,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after acquiring an additional 313,546 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 484,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,486,000 after acquiring an additional 300,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 384.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 332,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 263,468 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

