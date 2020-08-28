Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

MWK has been the topic of several other reports. National Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mohawk Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.70.

Get Mohawk Group alerts:

Mohawk Group stock opened at $8.45 on Thursday. Mohawk Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70.

In other Mohawk Group news, CRO Bari A. Harlam bought 5,000 shares of Mohawk Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $27,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,287.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Greg Petersen bought 10,000 shares of Mohawk Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,955.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 17,000 shares of company stock worth $90,450 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 513,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $732,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Group by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 103,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 51,469 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States. It offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOme, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

Featured Article: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.