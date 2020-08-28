Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.
MWK has been the topic of several other reports. National Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mohawk Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.70.
Mohawk Group stock opened at $8.45 on Thursday. Mohawk Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 513,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $732,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Group by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 103,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 51,469 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000.
About Mohawk Group
Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States. It offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOme, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.
Featured Article: How to find the components of the quick ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.