Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) PT Raised to $21.00 at DA Davidson

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mohawk Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, National Securities restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Get Mohawk Group alerts:

Shares of MWK opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70. Mohawk Group has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $9.68.

In related news, CRO Bari A. Harlam purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $27,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,287.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Greg Petersen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,955.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $90,450.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Group by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 103,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 51,469 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Mohawk Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 513,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States. It offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOme, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.