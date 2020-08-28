MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $122.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

Shares of MKSI opened at $118.59 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $66.87 and a 12 month high of $129.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.44. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $544.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total value of $584,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,905.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total transaction of $770,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at $255,456.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,005 shares of company stock worth $1,355,035 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 10.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,323,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $149,834,000 after acquiring an additional 122,072 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 340,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,558,000 after acquiring an additional 55,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 28.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after acquiring an additional 16,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

