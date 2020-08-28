Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Mitie Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MITFF) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. 4,455 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 15,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mitie Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

