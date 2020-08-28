MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Tops 1-Day Volume of $43.00

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $234,153.09 and $43.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00130762 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $188.19 or 0.01641079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00199383 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000832 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00159553 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000142 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

MintMe.com Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.