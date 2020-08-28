MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 2x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGO) Stock Price Down 5.3%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 2x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGO) was down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.44 and last traded at $12.44. Approximately 25 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 2x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 2x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.