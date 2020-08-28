MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -2x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGZ) Trading Up 5.3%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -2x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGZ)’s share price was up 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.22 and last traded at $39.22. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.26.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.85.

Recommended Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -2x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -2x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.