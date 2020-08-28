Mexico Equity and Income Fund (NYSE:MXE) and Sutter Rock Capital (NYSE:SSSS) Critical Analysis

Mexico Equity and Income Fund (NYSE:MXE) and Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mexico Equity and Income Fund and Sutter Rock Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mexico Equity and Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Sutter Rock Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sutter Rock Capital has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.80%. Given Sutter Rock Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sutter Rock Capital is more favorable than Mexico Equity and Income Fund.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mexico Equity and Income Fund and Sutter Rock Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mexico Equity and Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sutter Rock Capital $1.50 million 152.14 $23.95 million ($0.49) -27.80

Sutter Rock Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Mexico Equity and Income Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Mexico Equity and Income Fund and Sutter Rock Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mexico Equity and Income Fund N/A N/A N/A Sutter Rock Capital 440.27% -7.67% -5.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Mexico Equity and Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Sutter Rock Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.6% of Mexico Equity and Income Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Sutter Rock Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sutter Rock Capital beats Mexico Equity and Income Fund on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mexico Equity and Income Fund Company Profile

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, S.A. de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Mexbol and MSCI Mexico Index. Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. was formed on May 24, 1990 and is domiciled in the United States.

Sutter Rock Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

