Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. is a precious metals royalty and streaming company. It provides diversified and growing portfolio of royalties and streams. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. is based in Vancouver, British Columbia. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

MTA stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $290.43 million and a P/E ratio of -66.15. Metalla Royalty & Streaming has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $10.11.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

