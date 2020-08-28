Meta Price Reaches $5.57 on Major Exchanges (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 28th. Meta has a total market capitalization of $19.07 million and approximately $7.84 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meta token can now be bought for about $5.57 or 0.00048611 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Meta has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00130448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.82 or 0.01638211 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00199339 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000832 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00159103 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Meta Token Profile

Meta’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,422,051 tokens. The official website for Meta is mstable.org . Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

Buying and Selling Meta

Meta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

