Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mesoblast Limited is a global leader in developing innovative cell-based medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform, which is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells, to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Mesoblast’s allogeneic, ‘off-the-shelf’ cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high, unmet medical needs including cardiovascular conditions, orthopedic disorders, immunologic and inflammatory disorders and oncologic/hematologic conditions. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MESO. TheStreet upgraded Mesoblast from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Maxim Group increased their target price on Mesoblast from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Mesoblast from $13.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.66.

Shares of NASDAQ MESO opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. Mesoblast has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 197.65%. The business had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mesoblast will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESO. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the second quarter worth $40,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the first quarter worth $44,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the first quarter worth $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

