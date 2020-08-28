Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Raised to $120.00 at Citigroup

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s previous close.

MDT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.78.

Shares of MDT opened at $106.86 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.37. The company has a market capitalization of $137.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 403.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

