Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Given New $111.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $102.00 to $111.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MDT. CSFB restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.78.

MDT opened at $106.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.37. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 73.2% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

