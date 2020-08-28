Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Given New $111.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $102.00 to $111.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.87% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MDT. CSFB restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.78.
MDT opened at $106.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.37. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 73.2% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
