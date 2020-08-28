MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Market Cap Reaches $12.28 Million

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 28th. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market cap of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,464.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.01 or 0.03419209 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.05 or 0.02338041 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00501086 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00782240 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011070 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00057103 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.60 or 0.00668121 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 69.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000256 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00013683 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

