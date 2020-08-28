MCF Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MCF Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 203,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,646,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $152.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.13 and a 200-day moving average of $144.17. The company has a market cap of $400.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

