McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Trading Up 5.9%

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 3,752,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 4,249,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MUX shares. B. Riley increased their target price on McEwen Mining from $3.70 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.31% and a negative net margin of 135.61%. The firm had revenue of $18.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.31 million. Sell-side analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in McEwen Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 695.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 60,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52,598 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 45,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 18.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

