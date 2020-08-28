Maxeon Solar (NASDAQ:MAXN) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar (NASDAQ:MAXN) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

Maxeon Solar stock opened at $19.00 on Thursday.

Maxeon Solar Company Profile

There is no company description available for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.

