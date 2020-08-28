Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Equities researchers at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.00.

Mastercard stock opened at $356.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $348.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $358.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $317.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.72.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total value of $1,536,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,357.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total transaction of $19,905,372.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,826,524 shares in the company, valued at $32,125,284,511.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock worth $320,098,053 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in Mastercard by 582.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $39,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 530.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 585.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

