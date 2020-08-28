Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-0.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $712.5-787.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $766.51 million.Marvell Technology Group also updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.22-0.28 EPS.

MRVL stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.26. Marvell Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 55.66%. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.30.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $275,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $346,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,517.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,734 shares of company stock worth $3,070,335. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

